Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.01 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.5 consensus price target and a 175.55% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.