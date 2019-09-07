Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 48 21.37 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 0.67 beta and it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 14.2 and 14.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively REGENXBIO Inc. has an average target price of $37, with potential upside of 16.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.