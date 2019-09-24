Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 14.34 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Its rival Quanterix Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 72.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.4% are Quanterix Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Quanterix Corporation

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.