Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.75 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2%

Risk and Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.19 and it happens to be 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Its rival Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 0%. About 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 11.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.