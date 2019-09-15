Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 9.05 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk and Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.88 beta. PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.74 beta which makes it 74.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43.67 consensus price target and a 1.89% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.