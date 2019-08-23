Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
Volatility and Risk
Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 1.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 88.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta which is 105.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Its rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 2.5% respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance.
Summary
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
