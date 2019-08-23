Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 1.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 88.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta which is 105.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Its rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 2.5% respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.