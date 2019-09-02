Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Merus N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $21.8 average target price and a 36.25% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Merus N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 65.8%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Merus N.V.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.