Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 270.99 N/A -3.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is $40, which is potential 104.29% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.