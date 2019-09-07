Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

We will be comparing the differences between Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.50 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively MediWound Ltd. has an average target price of $10.13, with potential upside of 233.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 37.1% respectively. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.