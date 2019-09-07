Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

We will be comparing the differences between Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|3.50
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
Volatility & Risk
Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.
Liquidity
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Competitively MediWound Ltd. has an average target price of $10.13, with potential upside of 233.22%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 37.1% respectively. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
MediWound Ltd. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
