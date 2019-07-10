Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

We are contrasting Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Incyte Corporation 80 8.97 N/A 1.17 64.95

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.19 and it happens to be 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Incyte Corporation’s 25.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival Incyte Corporation is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 7 4 2.36

Competitively the average target price of Incyte Corporation is $85.57, which is potential 2.36% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Incyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 95%. Insiders held 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Incyte Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.