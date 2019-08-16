Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Global Cord Blood Corporation has beta of 0.17 which is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 18.2%. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).