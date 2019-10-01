Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

We are comparing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 6 0.05 7.07M -3.36 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.46 22.48M -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 111,392,963.49% -32.6% -31.5% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 60,970,979.12% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.88 beta indicates that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 88.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 56.85% and its consensus target price is $57.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.