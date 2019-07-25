Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

As Biotechnology businesses, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1238.98 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.19 beta. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand, has 3.12 beta which makes it 212.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.5 consensus target price and a 84.67% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. 0.3% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.