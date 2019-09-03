Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s -0.05 beta is the reason why it is 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 16.57% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.