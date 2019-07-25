Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

This is a contrast between Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 27 54.23 N/A -0.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.19 shows that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Array BioPharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.41 beta which makes it 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival Array BioPharma Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

On the other hand, Array BioPharma Inc.’s potential downside is -16.54% and its consensus price target is $39.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. 0.3% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.