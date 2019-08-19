Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|28.56
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 while its Quick Ratio is 23.4. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptinyx Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 272.67% and its consensus price target is $12.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 69.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
