Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.56 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 while its Quick Ratio is 23.4. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptinyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 272.67% and its consensus price target is $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 69.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.