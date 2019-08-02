Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
Volatility & Risk
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.88. Zafgen Inc. on the other hand, has -0.48 beta which makes it 148.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zafgen Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 602.55% and its consensus target price is $6.67.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.
Summary
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.