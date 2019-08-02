Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.88. Zafgen Inc. on the other hand, has -0.48 beta which makes it 148.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 602.55% and its consensus target price is $6.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.