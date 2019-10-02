Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Contrasting side by side

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 6 0.05 7.07M -3.36 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.19M -3.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 112,759,170.65% -32.6% -31.5% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 160,055,865.92% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Its rival Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 150.57% and its average price target is $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.