Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Contrasting side by side

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|6
|0.05
|7.07M
|-3.36
|0.00
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.00
|17.19M
|-3.39
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|112,759,170.65%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|160,055,865.92%
|-75.9%
|-52.8%
Liquidity
24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Its rival Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 150.57% and its average price target is $22.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.57%
|0.95%
|15.73%
|-21.53%
|-35.75%
|-31.18%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 11 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
