Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Comparison side by side

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.60 N/A -3.22 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.88 beta. VIVUS Inc. has a 1.79 beta and it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. has 4 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.