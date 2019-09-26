Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Contrasting side by side

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.41 N/A -1.26 0.00

Demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Verastem Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s beta is 2.91 which is 191.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Its rival Verastem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Verastem Inc.’s potential upside is 290.63% and its consensus price target is $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Verastem Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 47%. 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Verastem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Verastem Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.