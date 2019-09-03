Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|36
|2212.39
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 30.82% and its average target price is $45.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance.
Summary
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
