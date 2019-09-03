Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2212.39 N/A -5.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 30.82% and its average target price is $45.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.