Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 243.15 N/A -1.09 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 56.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.