Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparison side by side

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 6 0.05 7.07M -3.36 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.06 1.69B 2.37 20.21

Demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 108,769,230.77% -32.6% -31.5% Novo Nordisk A/S 3,276,463,745.64% 78.3% 36%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.88 shows that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novo Nordisk A/S’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Novo Nordisk A/S has an average target price of $400, with potential upside of 674.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 9.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 26.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.