Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 6 0.05 7.07M -3.36 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 97 0.65 90.21M -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 110,657,213.07% -32.6% -31.5% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 92,770,464.83% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $111.25, which is potential 23.46% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.