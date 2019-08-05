Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Comparison side by side

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kazia Therapeutics Limited on the other hand, has 1.53 beta which makes it 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Its rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 3.3%. Insiders held 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.