Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Comparing side by side

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.35 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Jaguar Health Inc. is $5, which is potential 275.94% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

