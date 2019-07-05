Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Contrasting side by side

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 317.49 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.19 beta means Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 119.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s beta is 2.9 which is 190.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Geron Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 151.80% and its average price target is $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.