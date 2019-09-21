Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Comparison side by side

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average price target and a 146.21% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.