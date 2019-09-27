Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Contrasting side by side

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 6 0.05 7.07M -3.36 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.38 0.00

Demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 108,769,230.77% -32.6% -31.5% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 185,855,424.04% -92.8% -81.2%

Risk and Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.88 beta. In other hand, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 30.6% respectively. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.