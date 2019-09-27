Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Contrasting side by side

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|6
|0.05
|7.07M
|-3.36
|0.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|3.80M
|-5.38
|0.00
Demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|108,769,230.77%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|185,855,424.04%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
Risk and Volatility
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.88 beta. In other hand, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 30.6% respectively. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
