Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Contrasting side by side

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 6 0.05 7.07M -3.36 0.00 Dermira Inc. 8 -0.01 42.79M -5.34 0.00

Demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Dermira Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 112,825,750.44% -32.6% -31.5% Dermira Inc. 528,271,604.94% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.88 and its 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dermira Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 80.11%. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Dermira Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.