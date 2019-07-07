Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Contrasting side by side

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.19 and it happens to be 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.78 consensus price target and a 180.97% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 88.7% respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.3% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.