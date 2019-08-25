Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.88 beta means Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 88.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s 95.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.05 beta.
Liquidity
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 37.6%. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ContraFect Corporation.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.