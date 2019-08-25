Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.88 beta means Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 88.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s 95.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 37.6%. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.