Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparing side by side

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Chiasma Inc. is $11, which is potential 110.73% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 76.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.