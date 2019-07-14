Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Comparison side by side

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.84 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.19. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.25 average target price and a 161.76% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.