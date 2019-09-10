Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Contrasting side by side

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 441.78 N/A -1.15 0.00

Demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk and Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 10%. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than CEL-SCI Corporation

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.