Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Comparing side by side

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|AVROBIO Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
Liquidity
24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Its rival AVROBIO Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVROBIO Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than AVROBIO Inc.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
