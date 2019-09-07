Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Comparing side by side

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.26 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.88 beta means Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 88.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 156.41% and its consensus price target is $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.