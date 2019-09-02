Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Comparison side by side

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|argenx SE
|131
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and argenx SE.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and argenx SE.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and argenx SE.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of argenx SE is $171.5, which is potential 30.47% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.81% of argenx SE are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than argenx SE.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors argenx SE beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
