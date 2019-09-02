Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Comparison side by side

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and argenx SE.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and argenx SE.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and argenx SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of argenx SE is $171.5, which is potential 30.47% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.81% of argenx SE are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than argenx SE.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors argenx SE beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.