Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 588.92 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.19 shows that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ardelyx Inc. has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ardelyx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. 0.3% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.