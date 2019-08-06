Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Alkermes plc 29 3.26 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.88 beta means Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 88.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Alkermes plc has beta of 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Alkermes plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86

Competitively Alkermes plc has a consensus price target of $29.6, with potential upside of 37.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 99.2% respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.