Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 40.07 N/A -0.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Its rival Alector Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alector Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Alector Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Alector Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.