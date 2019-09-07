Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|Alector Inc.
|19
|40.07
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Its rival Alector Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alector Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Alector Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Alector Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
