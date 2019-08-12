Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Its rival Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $6, which is potential 1,053.18% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.