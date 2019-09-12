Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 highlights Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and AC Immune SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and AC Immune SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AC Immune SA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while AC Immune SA had bearish trend.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.