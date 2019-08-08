Catalent Ord (CTLT) Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Has Trimmed Holding as Share Value Rose; Kazazian Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $477,981 as Share Price Rose

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Catalent Ord (CTLT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 25,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 23,162 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Catalent Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 1.06M shares traded or 43.70% up from the average. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 2,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,369 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, down from 35,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 70,762 shares to 85,384 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silverbow Resources Ord by 13,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $93.36M for 23.06 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,005 shares to 71,323 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.