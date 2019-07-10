Catalent Inc. (CTLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

We are contrasting Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent Inc. 42 3.21 N/A 0.99 44.95 Zoetis Inc. 98 9.17 N/A 2.77 36.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catalent Inc. and Zoetis Inc. Zoetis Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Catalent Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Catalent Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Catalent Inc. and Zoetis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3% Zoetis Inc. 0.00% 64.6% 13.6%

Risk & Volatility

Catalent Inc.’s current beta is 1.69 and it happens to be 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zoetis Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

Catalent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Zoetis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Zoetis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catalent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Catalent Inc. and Zoetis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zoetis Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

Catalent Inc. has a consensus target price of $55.33, and a 1.47% upside potential. Competitively Zoetis Inc. has a consensus target price of $112.71, with potential downside of -0.49%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Catalent Inc. seems more appealing than Zoetis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Catalent Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.5% of Zoetis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Catalent Inc. shares. Comparatively, Zoetis Inc. has 0.29% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalent Inc. -0.8% 0.61% 8.63% 19.11% 12.63% 43.3% Zoetis Inc. -0.02% 0.57% 15.4% 6.9% 21.15% 19.06%

For the past year Catalent Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zoetis Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Zoetis Inc. beats Catalent Inc.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. The company also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products. In addition, it offers other product categories comprising nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas consisting of biodevices, diagnostics, and genetics. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.