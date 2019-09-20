Catalent Inc. (CTLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent Inc. 49 2.95 N/A 0.99 56.83 Tricida Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Catalent Inc. and Tricida Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Catalent Inc. and Tricida Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3% Tricida Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -59.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalent Inc. are 2.2 and 1.7. Competitively, Tricida Inc. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tricida Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catalent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Catalent Inc. and Tricida Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Tricida Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Catalent Inc. is $57.4, with potential upside of 12.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Catalent Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84% of Tricida Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Catalent Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Tricida Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalent Inc. 1.93% 3.25% 28.12% 54.68% 36.61% 81.17% Tricida Inc. -2.8% -25.25% -2.44% 52.69% 36.15% 33.84%

For the past year Catalent Inc. has stronger performance than Tricida Inc.

Summary

Catalent Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Tricida Inc.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.