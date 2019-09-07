Catalent Inc. (CTLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) and The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent Inc. 48 3.04 N/A 0.99 56.83 The Medicines Company 33 -1154.17 N/A -2.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catalent Inc. and The Medicines Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Catalent Inc. and The Medicines Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3% The Medicines Company 0.00% 0% -25.9%

Volatility and Risk

Catalent Inc. has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Medicines Company on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catalent Inc. are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor The Medicines Company’s Current Ratio is 6 and its Quick Ratio is 6. The Medicines Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Catalent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Catalent Inc. and The Medicines Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 The Medicines Company 0 0 6 3.00

The consensus price target of Catalent Inc. is $57.4, with potential upside of 9.38%. The Medicines Company on the other hand boasts of a $60.5 consensus price target and a 27.40% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that The Medicines Company appears more favorable than Catalent Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catalent Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, The Medicines Company has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalent Inc. 1.93% 3.25% 28.12% 54.68% 36.61% 81.17% The Medicines Company -1.65% -4.98% 12.7% 61.37% -8.36% 87.25%

For the past year Catalent Inc. was less bullish than The Medicines Company.

Summary

Catalent Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors The Medicines Company.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.