Catalent Inc. (CTLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Both Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent Inc. 42 3.29 N/A 0.99 44.95 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 19 0.00 N/A 0.81 22.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Catalent Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Catalent Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Catalent Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Catalent Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3% Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Catalent Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Catalent Inc.’s downside potential is -1.06% at a $55.33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% are Catalent Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalent Inc. -0.8% 0.61% 8.63% 19.11% 12.63% 43.3% Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited -3.17% -4.75% -9.85% -8.94% -17.07% 7.19%

For the past year Catalent Inc. has stronger performance than Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Catalent Inc. beats Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.