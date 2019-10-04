Catalent Inc. (CTLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent Inc. 52 2.95 145.01M 0.99 56.83 CannTrust Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 115.33M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catalent Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Catalent Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent Inc. 280,320,896.97% 10.3% 3.3% CannTrust Holdings Inc. 7,398,165,373.02% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Catalent Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CannTrust Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Catalent Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.90% and an $57.4 average price target. Competitively the average price target of CannTrust Holdings Inc. is $5.75, which is potential 427.52% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CannTrust Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Catalent Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 0.3% of Catalent Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalent Inc. 1.93% 3.25% 28.12% 54.68% 36.61% 81.17% CannTrust Holdings Inc. 15.2% -54.1% -63.51% -66.43% -54.59% -51.28%

For the past year Catalent Inc. had bullish trend while CannTrust Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Catalent Inc. beats CannTrust Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.