Catalent Inc. (CTLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP)

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent Inc. 52 2.95 144.77M 0.99 56.83 Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Catalent Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Catalent Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent Inc. 281,106,796.12% 10.3% 3.3% Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.6% -22.2%

Risk & Volatility

Catalent Inc.’s 1.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 846.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -7.46 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalent Inc. Its rival Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.8 and 20.8 respectively. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Catalent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Catalent Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Catalent Inc.’s average price target is $57.4, while its potential upside is 16.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Catalent Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.9% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Catalent Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalent Inc. 1.93% 3.25% 28.12% 54.68% 36.61% 81.17% Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.26% 14.59% 0% 19.2% -7.93% 23.61%

For the past year Catalent Inc. has stronger performance than Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Catalent Inc. beats Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. Its lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.